Nancy Pelosi holding on to impeachment documents

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that House impeachment managers were preparing to prosecute President Donald Trump in the senate, but she has not provided a timeline for when they will move forward with the trial.

Two days after the bipartisan vote that impeached the president, Pelosi spoke at a news conference where she stated that her first priority was to ensure the security of the Capitol and lawmakers prior to Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

But, she promised that Mr. Trump, whom the House charged with “incitement of insurrection,” would not escape accountability for his role in inciting the mob attack on the Capitol that left five people dead, The New York Times reported.

Pelosi also vowed to bring the perpetrator’s of the attack and the far-right lawmakers who assisted in the assault, to justice.

“One week ago, on Jan. 6, there was an act of insurrection perpetrated on the Capitol of the United States, incentivized by the president of the United States,” she said. “One week later, Wednesday to Wednesday, that president was impeached in a bipartisan way by the House of Representatives — so urgent was the matter. They are now working on taking this to trial.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (center) walks to the House Floor during a vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Last year when Trump was impeached for the first time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was not in favor of prosecuting the president and actively worked to acquit him. However, McConnell, who recently told a source that he approved of the impeachment drive, appears willing to work with the Democrats this time.

Senator Kevin Cramer, told Business Insider that Mr. McConnell had told him the decision to acquit or convict was a “vote of conscience” — a stark departure from the last impeachment trial, per The Times.

“A conviction of Trump may mean he doesn’t run again, but it doesn’t mean he gives up without a fight,” Mr. Cramer told Business Insider.

