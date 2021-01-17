California congressman tests positive for coronavirus before second vaccination

Democratic Rep. Lou Correa says he contracted the virus prior to getting his second vaccine shot

Loading the player...

A California congressman contracted the coronavirus before he could get a second dose of vaccine that would have improved his immunity.

Democratic Rep. Lou Correa announced Saturday he tested positive upon returning home from Washington, D.C., prompting him to self-quarantine away from his family.

His office said he received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 19 and has not received the second shot that would have boosted his immunity to about 95%.

Rep. Lou Correa, Democrat from California (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)

“While this diagnosis will prevent me from attending the much-anticipated inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, I look forward to working with the new administration to unite our country and help the millions of people devastated by the pandemic,” Correa said in a statement.

READ MORE: NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost mother to virus, tests positive for COVID-19

Correa, who represents central Orange County, is the latest House member to report testing positive since dozens of lawmakers huddled together for protection during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York said Thursday he contracted the coronavirus even after getting the second dose of the vaccine.

Correa’s office said he was not in the secure room but was outside assisting Capitol Police. He was confronted later last week by a group of Donald Trump supporters, some not wearing masks, at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

READ MORE: Biden: Science will be at ‘forefront’ of his administration

The vaccine is about 52% effective after the first dose, Pfizer-BioNTech said. The efficacy of the vaccine rises to about 95% after the second dose.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

