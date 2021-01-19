Trump gives farewell speech: ‘We did what we came here to do’

'To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description.'

Loading the player...

The White House released on Tuesday a taped ‘farewell address to the nation,” from President Donald Trump in which he acknowledged the “next administration,” but did not mention President-elect Joe Biden by name.

“This week we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said in the nearly 20-minute address, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We extend our best wishes. And we also want them to have luck. A very important word.”

Trump’s message arrived on his final full day in office, and two weeks after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt the certifying of Biden’s election victory.

Read More: McConnell says Trump ‘fed lies’ to mob about Biden election

Trump has been out of public view for more than a week, last seen in Texas visiting the border wall that he vowed to build throughout his presidency.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Trump touted his top achievements, including the development of coronavirus vaccinations and the creation of the Space Force.

“As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together,” Trump said in the video. “We embarked on a mission to make America great again — for all Americans,” he said. “We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

theGRIO previously reported, Trump will be the first outgoing president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted earlier this month, before his account was shut down for inciting the deadly Capitol chaos on Jan. 6. He has since been impeached for a second time over the event.

Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20.

Read More: Don Lemon: Trump used race to divide us from the very beginning

Trump has reportedly planned a grand farewell event for himself on Wednesday in Washington D.C. at nearby Joint Base Andrews, before boarding Air Force One to his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The outgoing president thanked his family and first lady Melania Trump in his message on Tuesday, along with Vice President Mike Pence and his administration staffers.

“Most of all, I want to thank the American people,” Trump said. “To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description. Thank you for this extraordinary privilege.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

