Vogue Magazine to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy

'We will be publishing a limited number of special edition inauguration issues.'

Vogue Magazine is responding to the backlash over its February issue featuring Kamala Harris, by releasing a limited print edition with a new (but previously used) photo of the vice-president-elect.

The issue will arrive after the inauguration on Wednesday, when Harris becomes the first person of color sworn in as vice-president.

theGRIO previously reported, the original cover left many fans of Harris scratching their heads, calling the photo underwhelming, at best.

With the caption, “Madame Vice President! Kamala Harris and the New America,” Harris appears on the cover of the fashion publication in a dark pant suit and low-top Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers, with a pink sheet draped behind her on a green wall. When the cover was revealed, numerous people reacted on social media with criticism.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!



Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk January 10, 2021

“Kamala’s team was informed by Vogue that the blue suit photo would be featured on the cover,” a source familiar with the shoot told Us Weekly. “So they were surprised to see that the more informal portrait had ultimately been chosen instead.”

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour addressed the controversy in a statement to the New York Times.

“Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the vice president-elect’s incredible victory,” the statement read.

Wintour also noted that there was “no formal agreement” over which cover would be used.

“When the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the Vice President-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in,” Wintour said. “We are in the midst…of the most appalling pandemic that is taking lives by the minute, and we felt to reflect this tragic moment in global history, a much less formal picture, something that was very, very accessible, and approachable, and really reflected the hallmark of the Biden-Harris campaign.”

News of Harris’ updated Vogue cover was shared on Instagram.

A Vogue spokesperson said: “In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inauguration issues.”

