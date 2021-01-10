Vogue’s Kamala Harris cover shoot draws unsavory reviews on Twitter

One media insider reports it was 'not the cover that was mutually agreed upon' by the magazine and incoming vice president's team

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is poised to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine’s February issue. However, as the cover has been leaked to the public, many fans of Harris and the magazine are scratching their heads, calling the photo underwhelming, at best.

With the caption, “Madame Vice President! Kamala Harris and the New America,” Harris appears on the cover of the fashion publication in a dark pant suit and low-top Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers, with a pink sheet draped behind her on a green wall. When the cover was revealed, numerous people reacted on social media with criticism.

Some of the fans were angry at Vogue and its editor, Anna Wintour, for a constant pattern of underwhelming covers featuring women of color:

“Anyone shocked by the poor quality of Kamala’s Vogue cover hasn’t paid attention to Anna Wintour’s bullsh– w/people of color. I spans decades,” one Twitter user said.

Anyone shocked by the poor quality of Kamala's Vogue cover hasn't paid attention to Anna Wintour's bullshit w/people of color. It spans decades. Team Kamala should've known better. Anyway, enjoy this pic that effortlessly shows her beauty w/o stripping her of her power(suit)😉. pic.twitter.com/S6RK9lpmIj January 10, 2021

Fans were disappointed with the style and color contrasts in the photo:

“Vogue cover w the pink and green in the back and w a suit? They did not have to put her a– in them sneakers they wrong for that,” laughingly wrote another.

Vogue cover w the pink and green in the back and w a suit? They did not have to put her ass in them sneakers 😂 they wrong for that lmao January 10, 2021

Even casual magazine readers commented that the cover isn’t very good, questioning its authenticity:

“The Vogue cover looks like such trash I assume it’s fake or was purposely done by editorial to be mean to the next VP,” said Elie Mystal, a writer for The Nation.

This is pretty far outside my lane so, I tread very lightly when I say, with, again, my untrained eye: The Vogue cover looks like such trash I assume it's fake or was purposely done by editorial to be mean to the next VP. January 10, 2021

“The fact that the girls can’t tell if that Kamala Vogue cover is real or not speaks a lot to the basic-ness of US Vogue,” another user wrote.

The fact that the girls can’t tell if that Kamala Vogue cover is real or not speaks a lot to the basic-ness of US Vogue LOL 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Yncvxwyc60 — Shelton Griffith (@flyrebel) January 10, 2021

However, Yashar Ali, writer for New York Magazine, may have some insider context. He posted a message to his Twitter page saying that not only is the cover real, but Harris’ team didn’t expect this cover to be used and that another cover was shot.

Some fashion magazine news….



1. The February Vogue cover featuring VP-elect Kamala Harris has been widely criticized on social media this evening



But according to a source familiar with the publication plans, this is not the cover that the Vice President-elect's team expected pic.twitter.com/lBC9DnfYNC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2021

“In the cover they expected, Vice president-elect Harris was wearing a powder blue suit,” Ali wrote in a thread. “That was the cover that Vice President-Elect’s team and the Vogue team, including Anna Wintour, mutually agreed upon…which is standard for fashion magazines.”

Vogue in a Sunday morning tweet revealed that Harris would be profiled in the February edition, in a post that included two photos of the California Democrat. The full profile, titled “Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on the Road Ahead,” includes one photo that refers to Harris, wearing a light-blue Michael Kors Collection suit in front of drapes with a gold hue, as “Mrs. America.” The other picture, that of Harris in front of pink and green drapes, a homage to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, is captioned as “Cover Look.”

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!



Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

Harris nor her team have commented on the Vogue cover at this time.

Harris is no stranger to being on magazine covers. She appeared on the cover of Ebony magazine in 2018, the November 2020 issue of Elle and on two occasions Time, the first as a Democratic presidential candidate in October 2019 and again in December when she and President-Elect Joe Biden were named the magazine’s Persons of the Year.

