Amazon offers to help President Biden with vaccine rollout

Amazon wasted no time offering assistance to newly sworn-in President Joe Biden.

The CEO of Amazon’s consumer business, Dave Clark, sent out a letter to the president just hours after he was sworn in on Wednesday requesting to help with the national distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are prepared to move quickly once vaccines are available,” wrote Clark in a letter obtained by NBC News. He hopes the letter will push along the federal effort to fight COVID-19.

There have been over 400,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States.

Clark also put in a request that employees of Amazon and its partners like Whole Foods “who cannot work from home” have access to the vaccine “at the earliest appropriate time.”

Photo by Melina Mara – Pool/Getty Images

“As you begin your work leading the country out of the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration,” he wrote.

“We are prepared to leverage our operations, IT, & communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts. Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort.”

Amazon has agreements with licensed third-party health care providers to distribute the vaccine at its facilities.

New studies continue to reveal sobering information about the virus. As previously reported by theGrio, the long-term consequences of coronavirus infection continue to come to light as the virus rages on throughout the world since it was first discovered early in 2020.

A new study conducted in the United Kingdom found that nearly a third of patients who recovered from COVID-19 were hospitalized again within five months, and one in eight recovered patients died from complications of the virus within months.

The results of the study were originally published in The Telegraph, a newspaper out of Great Britain. It found that out of 47,780 people who were discharged from the hospital, 29.45 of them were readmitted within 140 days. Of those, 12.3% later died.

Additional reporting by Biba Adams.

