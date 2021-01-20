Black Twitter can’t get enough of Michelle Obama’s inauguration look
Black designer, Sergio Hudson, created Mrs. Obama’s ensemble
Inauguration Day is here, but all eyes were on the former First Lady Michelle Obama. Mrs. Obama set Twitter ablaze when she stepped on to the scene in her now-iconic look to attend President Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.
Rocking a maroon monochromic pant ensemble belted at the waist, Mrs. Obama walked hand and hand with former President Barack Obama as her shoulder-length barrel curls bounced and glistened with every step. Black Twitter users were so enamored with Mrs. Obama’s hair that “laid” began to trend.
“Hair, LAID. Waist, CINCHED. Fit, BIG DRIP – my forever First Lady did not come to play,” wrote one user.
“Of course @MichelleObama came best dressed, as I expected,” added another.
Mrs. Obama’s snatched waist is a testament to her workout plan and commitment to self-care. However, her ensemble was created by Black designer Sergio Hudson. The South Carolina designer is known for styling big-time celebrities and also styled Vice President Kamala Harris for the occasion.
Hudson recently posted an image of the former first lady rocking a similar royal purple ensemble for her birthday on Jan. 17. “Happy Birthday to my forever FLOTUS @michelleobama,” wrote Hudson. “Thank you for the inspiration you have given to us all. Thank you for supporting the brand and doing it so fabulously!”
As the inauguration ceremonies continue, more tweets about the iconic look pushed ‘Michelle Obama’ to the top of Twitter’s trending topics.
“I still cannot get over Michelle Obama’s hair today! The curls! The bounce! The shine!!!!!,” tweeted comedian Jessie Woo.
Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden all stepped out, serving looks worth noting. One user tweeted, “Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris & Jill Biden really said, ‘what, like it’s hard?'”
One user reminded us that “you’ll never catch Michelle Obama slipping!” before posting a few of her most iconic looks.
