Black Twitter can’t get enough of Michelle Obama’s inauguration look

Black designer, Sergio Hudson, created Mrs. Obama’s ensemble

Inauguration Day is here, but all eyes were on the former First Lady Michelle Obama. Mrs. Obama set Twitter ablaze when she stepped on to the scene in her now-iconic look to attend President Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

Read More: Michelle Obama says inauguration is end of ‘disturbing era of chaos’

Rocking a maroon monochromic pant ensemble belted at the waist, Mrs. Obama walked hand and hand with former President Barack Obama as her shoulder-length barrel curls bounced and glistened with every step. Black Twitter users were so enamored with Mrs. Obama’s hair that “laid” began to trend.

“Hair, LAID. Waist, CINCHED. Fit, BIG DRIP – my forever First Lady did not come to play,” wrote one user.

Hair, LAID. Waist, CINCHED. Fit, BIG DRIP – my forever First Lady did not come to play. pic.twitter.com/idLpj44g2h — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) January 20, 2021

“Of course @MichelleObama came best dressed, as I expected,” added another.

Of course @MichelleObama came best dressed, as I expected. — QUILL (@cousinkiki) January 20, 2021

Read More: Michelle Obama shows off natural hair in birthday snap

Mrs. Obama’s snatched waist is a testament to her workout plan and commitment to self-care. However, her ensemble was created by Black designer Sergio Hudson. The South Carolina designer is known for styling big-time celebrities and also styled Vice President Kamala Harris for the occasion.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Hudson recently posted an image of the former first lady rocking a similar royal purple ensemble for her birthday on Jan. 17. “Happy Birthday to my forever FLOTUS @michelleobama,” wrote Hudson. “Thank you for the inspiration you have given to us all. Thank you for supporting the brand and doing it so fabulously!”

As the inauguration ceremonies continue, more tweets about the iconic look pushed ‘Michelle Obama’ to the top of Twitter’s trending topics.

“I still cannot get over Michelle Obama’s hair today! The curls! The bounce! The shine!!!!!,” tweeted comedian Jessie Woo.

I still cannot get over Michelle Obama’s hair today! The curls! The bounce! The shine!!!!!#Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/m4MMPvWolv — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 20, 2021

Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden all stepped out, serving looks worth noting. One user tweeted, “Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris & Jill Biden really said, ‘what, like it’s hard?'”

Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris & Jill Biden really said, “what, like it’s hard?” pic.twitter.com/uUYqei7FHo — Steph Sabraw (@stephsabraw) January 20, 2021

One user reminded us that “you’ll never catch Michelle Obama slipping!” before posting a few of her most iconic looks.

You’ll never catch Michelle Obama slipping!👏 pic.twitter.com/HAC8K0TS0C — Mphisto (@Mphisto15) January 20, 2021

