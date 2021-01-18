Michelle Obama shows off natural hair in birthday snap

'I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments,' the former First Lady wrote on Instagram.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama commemorated her birthday on social media with a natural hair, no-makeup selfie accompanied by an uplifting caption.

On January 17, Obama celebrated her 57th birthday. She took the opportunity to upload a black-and-white photo to Instagram, thanking others for the Birthday wishes sent to her, as well as sending a positive message.

Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes!” Obama shared. “I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all. 💕”

While the Becoming author used her own social platform to share a message of gratitude, she called on tech companies to take action against outgoing President Donald Trump for doing the opposite. theGrio reported after pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, Obama released a message sharing her disdain for the violent actions and the need for digital platforms to move to ban the twice-impeached POTUS from using their websites to spread hate.

“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior—and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection,” she writes. “And if we have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to yesterday’s shame,” she stated.

Former President Barack Obama wished his wife a happy birthday on his own Instagram account. He uploaded a throwback photo of Mrs. Obama, poised in a tropical setting.

“Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing,” he wrote. “Love you, Miche.”

The pair were recently spotted on a holiday trip to Hawaii. theGrio reported photos were taken of the couple at Kailua Bay near Plantation Estate, where the Obamas have rented a home since their time in the White House.

