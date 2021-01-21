‘Bridgerton’ renewed by Netflix for second season; details revealed

The Regency-era drama was an instant hit for the streaming service

It looks like viewers are in for lot more Lady Whistledown in their future. Shondaland’s breakout Netflix series, Bridgerton, has officially been renewed for season 2.

Bridgerton is Netflix’s latest hit and the first from Shonda Rhimes highly-reported Netflix deal. The first season of this Regency-era period drama followed the first novel in the bestselling Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn, The Duke and I. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the show features an ensemble cast, with the main story of season 1 following the complicated romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and The Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Now, according to Deadline, Netflix announced this morning that Bridgerton is officially returning for a second season.

Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

In true Bridgerton fashion, the season 2 renewal was announced by Lady Whistledown herself, the Gossip Girl-like character who narrated the first season. The official announcement reads, “The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in Spring 2021.” It also hints that the main story will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne’s brother. This hint implies the new season will follow the second novel in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

The announcement of a second season isn’t a total surprise. Bridgerton was an instant ratings hit for the streamer. Netflix announced on Jan. 4 that, in the “first four weeks, it’s projected that 63 million households will have courted Shondaland’s Bridgerton.”

The series also managed to be the number 1 show on the streaming service in 76 countries. Even now, a month after its debut, the show is still in the top 10 shows on Netflix USA.

Take a look at Lady Whisteldown’s cheeky season 2 announcement below:

