Columbus Short to play Martin Luther King Jr. in Mahalia Jackson biopic

Ledisi will take on the role of the famed gospel singer

Columbus Short will soon be back on your big or small screen.

The former Scandal actor is playing Martin Luther King, Jr., in the upcoming biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story. Short is calling it the role of his career.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for GQ

“I have dreamed of playing this role for many years. It’s truly a great honor to portray a man that has made such an indelible impact on society and to all of ours lives. I am thankful to Ericka for the opportunity and proud to play alongside a wonderful cast,” Short told Deadline.

The film tells the story of gospel singer Jackson who is credited with prompting King to deliver his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. A native of New Orleans, she became known as ‘The Queen of Gospel’ and was a pillar in the civil rights movement. The film is named after Jackson’s iconic song “Remember Me.”

After several real-life scandals, including admitted alcohol and drug abuse as well as a conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence against his ex-wife, actress Tanee McCall, the actor has maintained a low profile. In 2017, he did play the lead in the film version of the urban lit bestseller True to the Game.

In Remember Me Short will appear alongside singer Ledisi who will play Jackson.

Singer Ledisi performs onstage at the 6th Annual Roots Jam Session at Key Club on January 30, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The film was directed by Denise Dowse and written by Ericka Nicole Malone. Janet Hubert of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Wendy Raquel of The Game will also appear in the film. It is unclear when it will debut.

“I am honored to be given a chance to paint the world through Mahalia’s eyes and sing her songs,” Ledisi said. “Watching Columbus Short transform into Dr. Martin Luther King has been inspiring. I am sharing space with so many amazing actors and with Ericka Nicole Malone’s words, and being under the direction of the great Denise Dowse. I am thrilled to be telling the story of New Orleans gospel legend Mahalia Jackson.”

TV host Robin Roberts also has a film about Jackson via her Rockin’ Robin production company. Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia. a collaboration with Lifetime, is set to debut in April. The film stars Danielle Brooks. Take a peek at the trailer below.

