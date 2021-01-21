Kelly Rowland workouts while 9 months pregnant: ‘What is this baby waiting for?’

The 39-year-old singer and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, are currently expecting their second child together.

Singer and actress Kelly Rowland shared a video of her exercising on social media as she enters her ninth month of pregnancy.

Posted on her Instagram story, Rowland showed snippets of her workout routine with trainer Rebecca Broxterman. Wearing a sports bra and leggings, the singer’s baby bump was on full display as she worked through the physical activity.

This baby will be her second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The couple currently has a 6-year-old son, Titan.

On one clip, Broxterman wrote, “Just waiting on little one,” before Rowland reposted the footage on her own social platform. The “Motivation” singer posted the clips to her Instagram story with text, questioning when her bundle of joy would make their arrival.

“…what’s this baby waiting for?” she questioned on a video of her doing squats. “This a$$ was on fire,” she wrote on the third, decorated by the fire emoji.

Throughout her pregnancy, Rowland has made sure to stay on her feet. theGrio reported the “Coffee” singer announced the news as the cover star for Women’s Health magazine in October.

In the article, she shared how she and her husband had discussed having another child during the beginning of quarantine. To their surprise, it didn’t take long. She also shared her pregnancy fitness routine which included walks, yoga, and working with a physical therapist.

“I’m knocking at 40’s door in February,” she admitted to the outlet. “Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Since the announcement, the multi-talented 39-year-old has shared frequent photos and videos on social media highlighting her glowing skin and growing stomach.

Last week, Rowland blessed us with her effortless beauty as she participated in TikTok’s #WalkChallenge to Saucy Santana‘s viral hit, “Walk.”

