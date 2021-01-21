Kodak Black still faces sexual assault case despite Trump commutation

His federal prison sentence was shortened, but a very serious state case still awaits Black in South Carolina.

Loading the player...

While his four-year prison sentence was shortened by President Donald Trump before he left office this week, rapper Kodak Black is not out of the woods just yet: He still faces a sexual assault case in South Carolina.

In November 2019, Black pleaded guilty to lying on his background paperwork to purchase guns in Florida, telling the judge, “I do take full responsibility for my mishap.” While initially facing up to 10 years in prison, he ultimately was sentenced to 46 months on federal weapons charges.

Kodak Black performs onstage in 2018 during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Lawyer Bradford Cohen spoke of self-defense when defending Black, explaining that his was a “crime of deception, rather than a crime of possession.”

During Trump’s final hours in the White House, Black was one of the now-former president’s 143 pardons and commutations.

Read More: Kodak Black sues Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged torture

Black is getting out after serving half of his time, but as noted by TMZ, the presidential action does not absolve him of his state court cases, specifically one he is still facing in South Carolina. In February 2016, Black was “accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in a hotel room in Florence, S.C.” Almost five years later, he still faces a charge of sexual misconduct in South Carolina, and for that case, he’s looking at a potential 30-year sentence.

His South Carolina lawyer, Beattie Ashmore, had plenty to say about the case and Ed Clements, the 12th Circuit Solicitor in Florence County, S.C.

I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021

Read More: Kodak Black is donating books to Florida students amid coronavirus

Ashmore told TMZ, “Aggressively prosecute? It’s been four years. That speaks volumes. Kodak was on bond and on tour for two years before his federal case even began. Ed’s a very fine and experienced prosecutor, and I look forward to once again speaking with him about this case. It’s been awhile.”

Black took to Twitter yesterday to thank Trump, writing: “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

