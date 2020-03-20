Kodak Black is lending a hand during the Coronavirus pandemic, despite his current incarceration.

The Florida rapper, best known for his songs “Tunnel Vision” and “Roll in Peace,” will be donating hundreds of books and essential school supplies to Broward County, Fla. students who have now transitioned to homeschooling.

According to the rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, Kodak will divvy out enough reading comprehension books and supplies to accommodate 625 students ranging from grades 1 through 5.

The goal is to continue the development of reading skills that meet state standards, as children now become accustomed to their new, and maybe challenging, learning environments.

Due to the rapidly spreading pandemic, schools all over the nation have been postponed or shut down for the rest of the school year. Florida schools, in particular, are postponed until April 15.

With implemented social distancing precautions put in place, getting the supplies to students will be one that has to be worked out. According to Cohen, supplies are expected to be shipped directly to student’s homes starting next week.

Kodak is currently serving a 46-month prison sentence for a federal gun case. However, he still wanted to help those in his home state.

In other news of celebrities doing acts of generosity during the pandemic, Indya Moore, Lil Nas X, and Megan Thee Stallion have all started giving CashApp donations to fans.

“Hey guys, drop ur cashapp,” the “Old Town Road” rapper wrote last Thursday. He continued “Gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside.”

That same day Megan made a similar post, writing, “Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick !!! We’re abt to have a #SUGASPREE! Drop y’all’s cash app names.”