Megan Thee Stallion slams false report on Tory Lanez charges being dropped

The Source made the false claim and have since removed the story

Megan Thee Stallion has blasted false online rumors that charges against Tory Lanez were dropped and once again reiterated that the fellow MC shot her last summer.

On Thursday, Lanez began trending on Twitter after The Source reported that felony count of assault with firearm-related charges against Lanez were dropped against him for allegedly shooting the “Hot Girl” rapper. The outlet cited a screenshot from a Los Angeles County-area website as proof of the claim.

(Credit: screenshot)

However, the case of Lanez was merely postponed from its original date of Jan. 20 in recognition of the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The next scheduled date is Feb. 25, according to a rep from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

(Credit: BET News/Getty Images)

Complex reported that the rep for the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center explained away the screenshot with the insistence that “limited information” was often available.

The Source has since deleted their tweet and article with a vow to “make sure to properly vet this information before making any final statements,” but no apology extended to Megan.

Thank you for letting us know, we will make sure to properly vet this information before making any final statements. We appreciate you all holding us accountable. #SourceLove https://t.co/6EdVgXnPjg — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) January 21, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion took offense to the false rumors being circulated about her shooting and the fallout. She shared her frustration in a series of tweets and the hurt of being mocked since her shooting.

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up,” she tweeted.

AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Once more, she named Lanez as her shooter and promised there would be legal consequences.

“Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL”

Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

The “Savage” rapper also wondered how she became the “villain” in the court of public opinion to some.

“How tf I get shot now I’m the worlds biggest mf villain !? All y’all pussy ass niggas and pick me ass hoes GONE EAT YO MF WORDS,” she tweeted.

Megan also pointed out the contradiction of the phrase “support black women” but that the slogan did not seem to apply to her.

“Y’all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING,” she tweeted.

She continued by mention the loss of her loved ones, a hurt that she is still grieving.

Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

“Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive,” she wrote.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, has continued to deny shooting Megan Thee Stallion on July 12. TheGrio reported that he pled not guilty last November. Witnesses claimed that they saw the two arguing outside of a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

TheGrio reached out to The Source for comment about their false report but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

