Morgan State University offers Amanda Gorman job after inaugural poem

'I was glued to the TV as I was watching her,' said University President David Wilson after he tuned into the inauguration.

During Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, history was made in more ways than one.

Amanda Gorman became the youngest person to recite a poem at the presidential ceremonies, and since her exceptional performance, many have their eyes glued to the 22-year-old author.

After she recited her original poem, “The Hill We Climb,” social media buzzed with affection for her words, delivery, and Prada headband. Gorman specifically caught the eye of Morgan State University President David Wilson, who used Twitter to offer her a job.

“Ms. Gorman, I need you as our Poet-in-Residence at the National Treasure,” Wilson tweeted, tagging Gorman. “Consider this a job offer!”

Millennials and Gen-Z have become the generation to get hired from social media, and the spontaneous tweet was serious. Wilson confirmed his offer to employ Gorman at the Historically Black University nestled in Baltimore was not a sarcastic tweet.

“I was glued to the TV as I was watching her,” Wilson said to The Baltimore Sun. “I’m very serious about opening an opportunity for her to come here as a poet in residence. We have all kinds of authors on campus, and we think that being at Morgan for a year would give her an even deeper and wider perspective on the issues she is addressing. If she would accept this offer, I would move on it in a heartbeat.”

Actress Gabrielle Union also showered Gorman with digital appreciation following the inauguration. She made the poet her weekly “Woman Crush Wednesday.”

“Today’s #WCW spoke words this morning that are still echoing in my bones,” Union wrote. “Amanda is our first-ever youth poet laureate, and at 22 years wise – she recited a powerful poem at the inauguration today. When I dream up what I hope to see and FEEL when looking at our next generation – it is her. With grace, wisdom, and SOUL, she captured the words that America needed to hear.”

Gorman has yet to make a public or private response to the job offer. Wilson remarked to the Sun, “I will be watching my emails.”

theGrio reported Gorman took the national stage wearing designer clothing and earrings gifted by Oprah Winfrey. Gayle King revealed the media mogul gave her the earrings because the young poet already had a coat to wear, which was the intended gift.

“[Gorman] said, ‘I’ve already picked out my coat. It’s yellow. It’s my favorite color,'” King remarked. “So instead of a coat, Winfrey gave Gorman earrings and a ring that’s shaped like a caged bird as a tribute to [Maya] Angelou’s iconic poem, ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.’”

