Rihanna shades Trump with epic inauguration post: ‘I’m just here to help’

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself taking out two black trash bags

Loading the player...

Rihanna appeared to shade former president Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself taking out two large, black trash bags. The image is from her September cover shoot with Harper’s Bazaar, and shows the Bajan beauty wearing an “end racism by any means necessary” shirt.

Read More: Rihanna and artist Lorna Simpson collaborate on ‘Essence’ portfolio

“I’m just here to help,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag #wediditJoe, a reference to Kamala Harris’ phone call to Biden in November informing him that he won the presidential election.

theGRIO previously reported, Biden swore the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States. Trump departed Washington ahead of the inauguration rather than accompany his successor to the Capitol. Though three other former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — gathered to watch the ceremonial transfer of power, Trump, awaiting his second impeachment trial, instead flew to Florida.

Trump is the first president in more than a century to skip the inauguration of his successor.

Rihanna’s ‘taking out the trash’ post comes a day after she shared a photo of herself visiting the infamous Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

“MAN… I can’t describe the feeling that came over me, you gotta go to experience it for yourself! #MLK,” Rihanna captioned the images.

Read More: Trump children tear up during dad Donald’s farewell address

Rihanna made the trip last summer and only shared the images on MLK Day on Monday. That same day, Martin Luther King III said his father would be disappointed by the current state of poverty in America.

In a New York Times video op-ed published on Monday, King III, 68, acknowledged that while many view his father as one of the most graceful people in American history, MLK Jr. “was deeply unpopular” with “two-thirds of Americans” during his fight for equality. Bernice King also noted on Twitter, “Please don’t act like everyone loved my father. He was assassinated.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

