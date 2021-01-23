Macklemore calls out ‘silent’ liberals in new freestyle

'Surprise, another old white guy in the House,' Macklemore rapped

Loading the player...

On Jan. 20, in a divided nation where half the country rejoiced as Joe Biden was sworn in as president, and the other half were forced to accept the painful truth about the results of the 2020 election, rapper Macklemore got back in the booth and put his thoughts down on tape in the form of a biting freestyle called “Trump’s Over.”

While he blasts the MAGA crowd by calling them terrorists and criticizing them for not wearing masks, the Grammy winner’s condemnation didn’t stop there.

Holy shit Macklemore is good, and it’s a freestyle?? pic.twitter.com/qSBDXVp6RH January 21, 2021

After going in on the red hat nation, Macklemore had a few choice words for the quiet liberals out there who hunkered in stillness during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests against police violence.

Read More: LeBron James calls NFL team owners ‘a bunch of old, white men’ with a ‘slave mentality’

“And all you liberals out there being silent/ While Black people dying at the hands of police violence/ That care more about animal rights and recycling,” he says. “And bicycling and the climate and toothpaste with iron/ You, too, are complicit, you, too, getting brought up.”

He even called out Biden in the lyrics: “Surprise, another old white guy in the House.”

Macklemore performs onstage during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Keeping it a hundred, Macklemore didn’t give himself a pass either. “I’m white there with ya, silence on all us/ Comfy in my privilege, like, ‘Should I risk all this?’ Yes, and if you think I care to lose you as a fan/ Peace out, b***h, you know exactly where I stand.”

Read More: Macklemore talks white privilege in Hip-Hop: ‘This is not my culture, I need to know my place’

According to Billboard, the chorus says it all. “Trump’s over, he lost (He lost)/ Social media kicked him off, he gone (He gone)/ Throw a party on the White House lawn, retire the liar/ Impeach that orange hoe, so long (you’re fired)/ Trump’s over, he lost (he lost),” he rhymed, referring to the former president being banished from his favorite social media outlets in the wake of the violent insurrection by his followers during their attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

