Frontier Airlines flight attendant and passenger argue over COVID concerns

During a flight from Miami to Philadelphia on Thursday, a passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight began coughing and sneezing. When the passenger in front of him complained to the flight attendant, that passenger was told he had the option of driving to his destination.

The passenger who shot the video was in the middle of the packed flight. The passenger in the row right behind him was hacking and sneezing, to the point the passenger requested to move to the back of the plane, according to TMZ.

He moved to the back, and after the plane landed he went to the captain and complained that the man in the row behind him was clearly sick. A flight attendant inserted himself into the conversation, saying, “You have an option. You can drive your car if it’s a problem.” He then added, “You can’t tell people to get off the plane if they got a cough and they’re sneezing.”

If you are concerned about your health or worry about COVID, do NOT fly ⁦@FlyFrontier⁩. It is DANGEROUS and the DO NOT CARE. Frontier Airlines Passenger Complains About Sick Passenger and Told He Should Drive. https://t.co/4ywimFEYuf — ALLCAPS cowBOY (@CapsCowboy) January 24, 2021

The passenger continued to insist that the other passenger was sick and at that point, the flight attendant fired back, “You’re no doctor.”

All passengers were given a temperature check at the gate prior to boarding, TMZ reported.

In the midst of the verbal exchange, a different flight attendant who is not seen in the frame tells the complaining passenger he should be on a no-fly list and the flight attendant who is visible agrees. The captain is mostly silent, looking on as the conversation becomes more tense.

The complaining passenger did not file a complaint with Frontier, per TMZ. The outlet reached out to Frontier Airlines, but has not heard back.

