Freshman GOP congressman taken to task by CNN host over voter fraud claims

When CNN's Pamela Brown asked Rep. Madison Cawthorn for 'specific examples' of voter fraud, the lawmaker fumbled

(Photo: CNN)

Loading the player...

With President Joe Biden‘s administration finally assuming power in the White House, one Republican Congressman, Madison Cawthorn, is sticking to his stance that Biden’s election was fraudulent. However, when confronted on the issue on CNN, the freshman representative was unable to adequately make his case.

Cawthorn, a newly-appointed congressman in North Carolina, appeared on CNN to be interviewed by host Pamela Brown on Jan. 23. As he continued to insist that there was election fraud in certain battleground states, Wisconsin specifically, Brown pressed him to provide evidence.

READ MORE: Kohl’s, Bed Bath and Beyond drop MyPillow after CEO voter fraud claims

North Carolina congressional nominee Madison Cawthorn addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

“What are some specific examples that inform this bold decision, this audacious decision, even after the riots, to decertify the results,” Brown asked of Cawthorn.

“The things that I was not objecting to the election on behalf of was things like Dominion voting machines changing ballots, or these U-Haul trucks pulling up filled with ballots for Joe Biden as president,” he responded.

“The thing I was objecting for is things like, like I said in the state of Wisconsin, particularly in the town of Madison … there was an appointed official in that town who actually went against the will of the state legislature and created ballot drop boxes, which is basically ballot harvesting that was happening in the parks.”

CNN's Pamela Brown challenged Madison Cawthorn to cite evidence of election fraud to back up his vote against certifying the election results. He had nothing. pic.twitter.com/irBADDOciU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2021

Brown again pressed him for proof, in light of the Trump administration losing “more than 60 cases” in court over voting fraud. In fact, Brown would question Cawthorn’s fixation on Wisconsin rather than his own state of North Carolina.

“North Carolina changed a lot of the rules, even after voters had started voting,” Brown said. “Why didn’t you have concerns over your own state of North Carolina?”

Cawthorn responded, “I’m actually not aware of the laws that were changed inside of North Carolina. I believe we had a very safe and very secure election here.”

Read More: Twitter suspends US congresswoman over election fraud claims

Eventually, Brown would get Cawthorn to concede that Biden was fairly elected into office.

“Yes I think I would say the election was not fraudulent,” Cawthorn stated. “The Constitution allowed for us to be able to push back as much as we could and I did that to the amount of the constitutional limits that I had at my disposal, so now I would say that Joseph R. Biden is our president.”

Here's Madison Cawthorn getting cornered into admitting that his rationale for voting against accepting the election results was bullshit pic.twitter.com/SU6W7sGpXi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

