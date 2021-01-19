Kohl’s, Bed Bath and Beyond drop MyPillow after CEO’s voter fraud claims

'They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.' '

Loading the player...

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Wayfair are dropping his products because he has pushed Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Lindell told conservative YouTube channel, Right Side Broadcasting Network, per The Washington Post. “These guys, they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.’ ”

Read More: Trump supporter charged with voter fraud in Pennsylvania

In an email to NBC News on Tuesday, Lindell said “a group has attacked my vendors,” and they have called him to reveal being threatened with a boycott “if they don’t comply.”

Lindell, a major Republican donor, has been catching heat after repeatedly claiming to have proof that Biden’s victory was the result of machine voter fraud. He acccused Dominion Voting Systems, the company that sells voting software, of stealing “millions of votes,” and now faces litigation over his defamatory remarks.

Dominion threatened legal action in a Jan. 8 letter if he did not retract his comments and issue an apology.

Read More: Dominion Voting Systems files $1.3B lawsuit against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell

“Your smear campaign against Dominion has been relentless, and you have leveraged your significant social media following to inflict the maximum amount of damage to Dominion’s good name and business operations,” said the letter, obtained by The Post.

My Pillow CEO & major republican donor, Mike Lindell, wanted President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act & appeared to recommend "martial law if necessary." While STILL falsely insisting that Trump won the presidency. He does NOT deserve our hard-earned money! #BoycottMyPillow pic.twitter.com/6m4T2ZzgT3 January 19, 2021

“Despite your repeated promises—not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion—you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” the letter said. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists.”

Dominion Voting Systems is also making good on their promise to sue pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, theGRIO reported.

A few weeks back, the company promised to sue the lawyer if she continued to claim they somehow contributed to the alleged voter fraud statements made by Trump. They claimed their employees are receiving death threats due to Powell comments.

But despite the warning, the lawyer doubled down on her baseless accusations and now the company is taking legal action, per Axios. Dominion has filed a defamation lawsuit againat for $1.3 billion.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

