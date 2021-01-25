Black Capitol rioter denied bail while many White participants granted release

The 20-year-old was seen wielding a metal bat at the Capitol entrance during the insurrection

Activists have repeatedly pointed out the glaring disparity between how violent white Capitol rioters were treated vs. peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors. But now it’s been reported that a Black participant from the Capitol siege has been denied bail while many of his white allies were set free.

According to reports, on January 6th, Black Trump supporter Emanual Jackson, from Capitol Heights, was caught on surveillance video joining the mob of “patriots” who attacked Capitol police during the siege.

Emanuel Jackson, the black Trump supporter that was spotted at the Capitol riots on January 6.

Photo: Twitter

On January 15th, the FBI confirmed they were examining over 140,000 images and videos sent to them by the public.

“To those of you who took part in the violence, here’s something you should know: Every FBI field office in the country is looking for you,” FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono said in a statement.

ARRESTED: Emanuel Jackson used a metal baseball bat to hit a row of police officers who were holding up Plexiglass shields. He faces five federal charges, including assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon. https://t.co/jdqsqswUA3 pic.twitter.com/LVIoa40foc — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 19, 2021

“As a matter of fact, even your friends and family are tipping us off. So you might want to consider turning yourself in instead of wondering when we’re going to come knocking on your door—because we will.”

On January 18th Jackson turned himself in, and Newsweek reports the young man admitted to “taking part in the violent protest, identified himself in video and photographs shown to him by law enforcement of himself, and confessed to perpetrating the violent conduct,” according to the affidavit.

Jackson is currently facing a number of charges which include “assault on a federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon; knowingly engaging in any acts of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds; and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.”

Jackson, who is reportedly homeless and suffers from mental health issues, was not given bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 29th at 11:30 am.

