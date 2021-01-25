RHOA’s Kenya Moore, Marc Daly separate again

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' couple, parents of a two-year-old daughter, have announced a second split — this time, for good.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, have announced a second separation — this time, for good.

The former Miss USA married the businessman in 2017. The two are the parents of a two-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and her husband, restauranteur-businessman Marc Daly, shown in happier times in 2018, have announced a second separation — this time, for good. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

In the current season of the hit reality TV show, Moore has talked about her relationship challenges. The couple had been previously separated in 2019, but reconciled. Daly issued a statement to The Root Saturday that says their union is now officially ending.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage,” he wrote. “I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.”

He noted that his primary focus at SoCo, his Brooklyn eatery-bar, will be “helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a ‘Community Hub,'” stated Daly, “where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum.”

Moore, for her part, has not offered public word on the matter.

In a statement regarding her first separation from Daly, Moore said, “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

In February 2020, Moore told Watch What Happens host Andy Cohen that the couple was in “in a good place right now.”

However, she also shared this season that the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on Daly’s restaurant businesses has negatively affected their marriage.

In an interview during an episode this season, Moore said: “We’ve been separated well over 10 months, and I have Brooklyn with me 100-percent of the time, and I feel like I need to have custody issues settled before I actually file for divorce.”

