Trey Songz arrested for ‘assaulting’ police officer at KC Chiefs game

Witnesses say the cop involved was in the wrong as video shows Songz placing the cop in a headlock

Trey Songz is behind bars after getting into a physical altercation with police Sunday during a Kansas City Chiefs game — but witnesses say the cop involved was in the wrong.

Video of the incident captured by an eyewitness shows a shocking blowup between the 36-year-old singer and a police officer.

Trey Songz accuser speaks

According to witnesses, Songz was heckled by fans some rows behind him at the Arrowhead Stadium. After Trey asked them to calm down, the officer approached him and proceeded to apprehend him without warning, reports TMZ. Witnesses say the singer was completely caught off guard.

Video of the altercation shows Songz and the officer tussling in a dramatic scene before the musician places the cop in a headlock. Fans can be heard on the video yelling at cops to “get off” of Trey Songz. Another man yelled “arrest the cops!”

Trey Songz arrested for assaulting an officer at a Kansas City Chiefs’ game https://t.co/WbUkQGTKQN pic.twitter.com/9tS2PuIR3m January 25, 2021

Eventually backup police arrived on the scene and separated the two men and placed Songz in handcuffs. Trey Songz was taken into custody and charged for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, which is a low-grade felony, according to TMZ.

Songz will reportedly be held for 24 hours and is expected to be released from custody Monday night.

Just last month, Trey Songz made headlines after he performed at an R&B concert in Columbus, Ohio, at a nightclub where about 500 people attended in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The Ohio Investigative Unit cited the east-side nightclub Aftermath for “egregious violations” of public health orders.

Undercover OIU agents observed a crowded dance floor, bar area, and table sections. According to the report, guests did not social distance and both attendees and bartenders did not wear face masks. Bottles of alcohol were shared between different groups of people.

R&B singer Trey Songz, shown at the Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia, took to Instagram to tell fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, Trey Songz himself battled COVID-19. He revealed his positive diagnosis on Instagram.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said according to the report. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course; I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically, and this time it, unfortunately, came back positive.”

theGrio’s DeMcia Inman contributed to this report.

