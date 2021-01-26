Kellyanne Conway accused of posting nude photo of teen daughter amid family turmoil

Early Tuesday, 16-year-old Claudia Conway went back on TikTok to apologize earnestly for the accusations she made against her mom.

Loading the player...

One of the most high-profile members of the former Trump administration, Kellyanne Conway, was accused of tweeting a topless picture of her teenage daughter Monday by that very child, an assertion that came to be regretted.

The photo was shared via the Fleets feature launched in November on Twitter, which automatically deletes posts after 24 hours. It was reportedly taken down before that time, but not before it was saved by other social media users.

This August 2020 photo shows then-White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway pausing between takes while pre-recording her address to the Republican National Convention from inside an empty Mellon Auditorium. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On her popular TikTok account, Claudia Conway confirmed that the photo was of her, but said its posting may have been accidental. The video in which she shared that update has been deleted from her account but was shared by others.

“I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day, and then somebody hacked her or something,” the distressed teen said in the video, reposted to Twitter. “I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.”

Read More: Judge rules video of Patriots owner Robert Kraft in massage parlor be destroyed

She ended the post by saying, “Kellyanne, you’re going to f**king jail.”

Early Tuesday, 16-year-old Claudia went back on TikTok to apologize for her earlier screed and the accusations she made against her mom.

“Yesterday, when I was made aware of the situation, I was distraught and very, very upset, and I acted irrationally and impulsively. And it is something that I do regret,” she contends. “I know that my mom would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally, and I do believe she was hacked.”

Read More: Fans, sports world remember Kobe Bryant 1 year after his passing

A calmer, more collected girl said she regretted her digital displays of disrespect. “On another note, I want to apologize for making all of this public, and the best option right now and the best path right now for the both of us is to get off of social media and work on our relationship.”

Young Miss Conway was ready to dismiss the naysayers.

“Before you guys say this is forced, this isn’t forced,” she said. “This isn’t forced, and we all do things and say things that we don’t mean in the heat of the moment and out of frustration and fear and anxiety. And I’m sorry. It was not mature of me, and we are going to work on our relationship. Offline.”

Read More: Video released of Phoenix police shooting armed Black man holding baby

The Conway family has been in crisis since late last year. Kellyanne, the matriarch, left the White House announcing she was planning to focus on her family. Her husband, George, did the same leaving his post at The Lincoln Project, which he co-founded.

As previously reported, Claudia recently posted a series of videos accusing her mother of being abusive to her. The videos claim to capture the former counselor to defeated President Donald Trump screaming at her daughter.

Read More: Karen Washington’s ‘garden of happiness’ brings healthy food choices to the Bronx

In one of Claudia’s shocking and disturbing videos, a woman can be heard shouting, “I can get you taken out of here today.” The same voice is then heard screaming, “F**k you!” and then “You don’t f**king listen! What the f**k is wrong with you?”

She has previously said she hopes to be emancipated from her parents, writing on Twitter last August: “I’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.”

The Conways have three other children.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

