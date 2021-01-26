Fans, sports world remember Kobe Bryant 1 year after his passing

'Kobe and Gigi' is trending on Twitter as fans and media outlets share their memories of the late legend.

Loading the player...

It has been one year since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, six of their friends and their helicopter pilot died in a tragic crash. The accident devastated fans of the legendary NBA player at the beginning of what would be a year like no other.

“Kobe and Gigi” is trending on Twitter as fans and media outlets share their memories of the late legend.

Kobe Bryant smiles at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“One year gone, and this is still painful to take in. RIP Kobe & Gigi,” one fan commented.

Lifelong Lakers fan Ahmed Mohamed, head of A&R for Drake’s OVO Records, wrote: “Love you Kobe and Gigi, not a day goes by without randomly thinking about yall. Rest in peace to the 7 victims as well.”

Read More: John Boyega to star alongside Robert De Niro in Netflix’s ‘The Formula’

Hoop Central, a popular basketball fan page, noted that there have been “400+ Kobe Bryant and Gigi murals in over 30 countries. Kobe left such an impact on so many people’s lives.”

Vanessa Bryant asked media outlets to be sensitive in their coverage of the painful anniversary on her Instagram page earlier this month. She asked outlets to refrain from posting images from the crash site. She also thanked media outlets who ran positive coverage.

Read More: ‘Star Wars’ stands by web series host following racist harassment

“I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard,” she said Thursday. “I look at my daughters, and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed, but living the rest of your day isn’t. Find your reason.”

Mrs. Bryant shared a letter she received from one of her daughter’s friends.

Read More: Barry Jenkins drops new trailer for ‘The Underground Railroad’ series

“There are times I get into a pit of despair thinking about her,” the young girl wrote, “and what she could’ve accomplished had she had a couple more years. But recently, I have been thinking about the mark she did leave on this earth.”

While social media tributes start to flood in today, one theme remains: Even one full year later, the loss of the legend, his daughter and everyone else that day still doesn’t feel real.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Share

