‘One Night in Miami’, ‘Da 5 Bloods’ make AFI’s Top 10 list

The annual list also features Pixar's 'Soul' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Loading the player...

While 2020 saw many unprecedented challenges for the film industry, plenty of quality films were still released and left their mark in the wake of the pandemic. Now according to their official announcement yesterday, One Night in Miami, Da 5 Bloods, and more films have made AFI’s Top 10 list.

A still from ‘One Night in Miami’ starring Aldis Hodge, Eli Goree, Kingsley Bin-Adir and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Read More: Regina King on tackling social responsibility in ‘One Night in Miami…’: “Sometimes you’ve got to burn it all down”

Every year, the American Film Institute picks 10 films “whose works define the art form and contribute to our rich cultural legacy.” The institute officially dropped their AFI Movies of the Year this week, and some of 2020’s most celebrated films have made it to the list.

Regina King’s directorial film debut, One Night in Miami, which is already generating major award season buzz, made its way to the prestigious list. The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., and more. Based on the play of the same name, the story follows a fictionalized meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown.

Other films that made it to AFI’s Top Ten are Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which stars Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, and Norm Lewis, as well as Judas and the Black Messiah, which is set to hit theaters and HBO Max this February.

Of course, the list also featured Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which stars Chadwick Boseman in his final film performance, playing the role of Levee Green. Pixar’s latest film, Soul, starring Jamie Foxx, also found its way onto the list after charming audiences and Disney + subscribers on Christmas Day.

Netflix

Read More: 5 reasons you must watch Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’

AFI simultaneously released their AFI Television Programs of the Year list as well. The competitive list included the latest Netflix hit from Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton, and HBO’s Fall smash, Lovecraft Country.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

