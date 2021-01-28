Rep. Gomez to introduce resolution to remove Greene from Congress

Her presence, says Gomez, is 'a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government.'

In a statement posted to his official website Wednesday, Congressman Jimmy Gomez of California announced his plans to introduce a resolution to expel freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from the United States Congress.

According to his office, Rep. Gomez will be introducing the measure “in light of numerous reports revealing her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism and political violence.”

Democratic California Rep. Jimmy Gomez (left) announced he’ll be introducing a resolution to expel freshman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) from Congress. (Photos by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images and Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

In a lengthy statement, the representative from California’s 34th Congressional District writes: “As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job, and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress and former President Barack Obama.”

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Gomez continues.

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government,” he says, “and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body.”

Rep. Greene’s name has been trending for days as old videos of her harassing members of Congress and even gun rights advocate David Hogg, who survived the Parkland shooting.

Investigation from CNN’s “KFile,” a feature by Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski that researches old social media posts, discovered that Greene referenced hanging the 44th president and “liking” a comment about shooting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She most recently made news by introducing Articles of Impeachment literally the day after President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Republican leaders have failed to censure Greene or tone down her rhetoric. A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday he “plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman” about her violent remarks.

The congresswoman has been permanently banned from Twitter due to her consistent spreading of election misinformation.

She was elected to Congress from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District in November, having run unopposed.

