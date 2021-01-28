GMA’s Michael Strahan tests positive for coronavirus

The GMA co-host is 'doing well,' and currently quarantining at home

Michael Strahan, co-host of Good Morning America, has tested positive for coronavirus, the morning show announced on Thursday.

Strahan appears on Good Morning America weekdays mornings alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and more, but it seems like the ex-NFL player will be sitting a few episodes out. Roberts and Stephanopoulos revealed that Strahan tested positive for COVID-19 during Thursday morning’s show.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: TV personality Michael Strahan looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Roberts explained to the audience at home, “We know that you have noticed Michael has not been with us here this week. He wanted us to let you know that he tested positive for COVID. He’s at home quarantining right now.”

Stephanopoulos goes on to recognize the fans who have reached out to Strahan, saying, “So many of you have asked about him, reached out to him, he says, ‘Thank you for the concern, very grateful for that and the well wishes.’ He’s also feeling well, looking forward to being back here shortly.”

Stephanopoulos and Roberts also made it clear that Disney gave the hosts the ‘OK’ to be in the studio after contact tracing. Stephanopoulos explains, “You should also know that all of us here, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing following the CDC guidelines.”

.@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay. @GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon. pic.twitter.com/Qu3BKbsRWY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2021

Host Amy Robach also chimed in during the announcement, joking that she wants Strahan to return so she can set her “alarm clock back an hour.” She shares, “Alright, Michael, we wish you the very best.”

Strahan joined Good Morning America in 2016 after hosting Live! With Kelly and Michael for four years. He also hosts ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid and is a football analyst on FOX NFL Sunday.

