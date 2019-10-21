Michael Strahan’s ex-wife says he’s more than half a million dollars in the hole with child support, and she wants her coins to care for their kids.

READ MORE: Michael Strahan announces new gig hosting third hour of GMA

Strahan has an ongoing court battle with Jean Muggli Strahan, the mother of his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella and as previously reported, last week their legal reps were set to appear in court to address Jean’s claims that Strahan’s being a financial deadbeat of sorts.

Muggli and Strahan divorced in 2006 and he reportedly shelled out $15.3 million.

Now Muggli says Strahan has been close-fisted in shelling out money toward their 14-year-old daughters riding lessons, and he “reneged” on a promise to pay half of what was owed. She is claiming that Strahan owes a whopping $547k, TMZ reports.

READ MORE: Michael Strahan battles ex-wife in court over child support issues

Jean wants $225k from him for half of the riding lessons, but Strahan is pushing back on that claim, saying he never promised to pay half of their costs.

Back in 2007, Strahan reported was ordered to pay $18,000 a month to Muggli who resides in North Carolina with their daughters, which was reduced to $13,000 in 2009, the outlet reports.

However, she’s looking for more dough saying that since the athlete-turned-tv host has gigs on FOX NFL Sunday and Good Morning America, he can afford to pay more because of his new jobs. She wants him to pay $18k again.

READ MORE: Joseline Hernandez battles Stevie J for more child support amid custody battle

“Michael has always honored his commitments regarding his children. These accusations are completely false,” a source close to Strahan previously told Page Six. “The reason they are in court is that Jean continuously asks for more money. Michael intends to do what is best for his children, as he always does. He is properly handling this in the court.”

The two will square off again in November when a judge will make a decision on the payments.