Naomi Osaka lands new Levi’s campaign, wants to create own line

Osaka was recently named a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador as well

After just earning the Female Athlete of the Year title, Naomi Osaka has landed a new Levi’s campaign, and is looking to create her own line one day as well.

Osaka certainly had an eventful 2020. From winning her third grand slam title to using her platform to speak out against police brutality, she captured the attention and hearts of the world. Now, not even a month into the new year, Osaka has been named a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and now has appeared in a new Levi’s campaign entitled, Beauty of Becoming.

Naomi Osaka has been named brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. (Getty Images)

In the star-studded campaign video, Osaka shares what “becoming” means to her. She explains, “it means speaking your mind and speaking on the things that you value.”

She goes on to say, “I feel like everyone has their experiences that shape them into a person, and no one can take that away from you.” Osaka is joined by many other prominent celebrities in the campaign video, such as Willow and Jaden Smith, among others.

Osaka recently sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the campaign.

“It was important to share my story in case I can help or inspire anyone…my goal is really to raise awareness, so this campaign gave me that platform, which I’m very grateful for,” she said.

Osaka also detailed her hopes for the future in terms of fusing fashion with her career. She told the magazine, “I’d like to start my own brand one day, probably together with my sister, but for now I’m loving collab’ing with some great designers and learning the craft and the business.”

2021, of course, has only just begun, and Osaka also teased more collaborations down the line for fans to look out for. She also revealed, “I’m working on a few more collaborations that will come out in 2021. I can’t say exactly what yet, but I’m super excited. Watch this space.”

