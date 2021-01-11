Naomi Osaka named Louis Vuitton brand ambassador

The tennis star has picked up another endorsement from the European fashion house

Naomi Osaka has been on fire the last few years and now the tennis star can add Louis Vuitton brand ambassador to her list of notable achievements off the court.

According to Vogue, Monday, the 23-year-old debuted her first campaign with the luxury fashion house for its spring 2021 campaign, shot by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Naomi Osaka has been named brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. (Getty Images)

“Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion, and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” says Osaka. “It is such an honor to work with Nicolas—he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

Clearly, the feeling is mutual. In Ghesquière’s words: “Naomi is an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone. Her career and convictions are inspiring. I am in awe of Naomi, she stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values.”

As theGrio previously reported, last month Osaka was selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Year in results revealed Sunday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.

“It was difficult to be isolated from my family for large parts of the year, but that’s nothing compared to others. It was sad to watch and read the news of people suffering from COVID-19, and the economic and social effect on so many — losing jobs, mental health. It was such a tough year for so many people,” Osaka wrote in an email interview.

“And then watching the police injustices like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake (to name just a few) in the summer broke my heart. I am proud of my U.S. Open victory, but more so that I got people talking about the real issues.”

