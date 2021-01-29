Capitol riot pipe bombs believed to have been placed night before

Investigators have additional information about the pipe bombs found at the Capitol riots.

Thanks to a neighbor’s surveillance camera, the FBI discovered footage of who they believed placed two pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, additional information about the bombs was released. It appeared they were staged at the location the night before, per The Washington Post.

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Two bombs were found within blocks of each other near the Republican and Democratic national committees buildings on Jan. 6, the day rioters stormed the Capitol.

The FBI says it is “using every tool in our toolbox” to locate the person responsible for placing the bombs. So far the bureau has interviewed over 1000 residences and businesses near where the bombs were found.

Several video surveillance shows an individual in a grey hoodie, a back pack, and yellow Nike Air Max Speed Turfs on Jan. 5 between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Investigators think this person planted both bombs.

One video shows the individual walking eastbound on C Street SE toward an alley that leads to the Republican National Committee building with a back pack in hand.

Another video shows the suspects moving eastbound on Rumsey Court away from where the bombs were placed but this time the they are wearing the back pack.

Investigators are unsure as too why it appears the alleged suspect stayed in the area for so long

Now the FBI is asking the public for help.

“NEW: #FBIWFO releases additional info & images about pipe bombs placed in DC btwn the hours of 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The @FBI & @ATFWashington reward now totals $100K. If you have info call 1800CALLFBI or submit it online at http://tips.fbi.gov. https://fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/suspected-pipe-bombs-in-washington-dc,” the agency posted to Twitter.

“We are working on (sedition) cases,” said the chief federal prosecutor overseeing the inquiry, Michael Sherwin per USA Today. He added officials will “bear fruit very soon.”

The person responsible could face up to 20 years in prison for placing the bombs.

