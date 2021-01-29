Amanda Gorman’s 3 books to get 1 million print orders each

Call it the latest good fortune that's befallen the 22-year-old Gorman since her poem wowed audiences at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

America’s former National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who amazed audiences on Jan. 20 as the youngest inaugural poet in our history, will have her three books reprinted — a million copies each — under a brand new deal.

The hardcover edition of “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” was set to be released at the end of April, but public anticipation has inspired Viking Books for Young Readers to move the release date up to March 16.

Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman approaches the podium at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“The Hill We Climb” was the poem Gorman read at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Immediately, the phenomenal poem and her stellar delivery skyrocketed Gorman into mainstream conversations.

Another of the 22-rear-old’s books, “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” will also be reprinted in a million copies, as will her debut, “The One for Whom Food is Not Enough,” which was released in 2015.

The Los Angeles native also signed with IMG Models earlier this week, the renowned agency now entrusted to secure editorial opportunities and brand endorsements for Gorman.

She has, since Jan. 20, been tapped to recite an original poem for the 2021 Super Bowl. Her piece will be about three essential workers who have been on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously reported by theGrio, according to Amazon, Gorman’s upcoming “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” and “The Hill We Climb” have skyrocketed to numbers one and two on the Amazon books chart. Her sales have multiplied on pre-orders alone.

A painting of Gorman created by Ghanaian artist Raphael “Afutumix” Adjetey Adjei Mayne depicting the recitation of her inauguration poem has been purchased and gifted to Gorman’s alma mater, Harvard University, by art collector and gallerist Amar Singh. The news was announced Thursday by Artnet News.

“This work must be in an institution,” Singh said in a statement. “It is a celebration of women, a celebration of Black women, a celebration of hope.”

