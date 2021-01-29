Peloton releases Black History Month apparel

The collection includes sports bras, leggings, T-shirts, tanks, water bottles and other accessories

The at-home fitness brand Peloton is celebrating Black History Month with the launch of a new capsule collection.

Last year for Black History Month, the company dropped a collection inspired by the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat. This time around, Peloton collaborated with four artists to create 18 custom apparel and accessories pieces, each with its own story about the Black diaspora. According to Good Morning America, the artists selected are Temi Coker of Dallas, Hust Wilson of Johannesburg, Monica Ahanonu of Los Angeles, and Sanford Greene of Lexington County, South Carolina. They worked with Black Peloton instructors who created the images featured on the pieces, the report states.

The collection includes sports bras, leggings, T-shirts, tanks, pullovers, hoodies, capris, shorts, sweatshirts, caps, water bottles and other accessories starting at $25. The items are currently available for purchase on Peloton’s e-commerce site.

From #BlackGirlMagic to #BlackLivesMatter, get ready to celebrate Black History Month with us. We’ll be lifting up our Black Members' voices and taking the time to listen—listen to their stories of self-love, self-expression, triumphs and growth. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/KEc2Ky7jOv — Peloton (@onepeloton) January 28, 2021

“Each piece represents the beauty that is created when people from varying Black cultures come together to move as one,” the company said in a statement.

“At Peloton — we recognize that every single person has a story to tell, and as a platform, we are dedicated to amplifying the diverse and powerful Black voices that make up our global community,” said Jill Foley, vice president of apparel for the company. “We have always been a members-first organization, and this collection is all about celebrating our community. This collection seeks to shine a light and honor the vast experiences within the Black diaspora through art — something that is of such vital importance during these pivotal times. I am very proud of what our entire team has been able to create.”

In addition to the Black History Month apparel, Peloton has reportedly pledged $100 million toward its antiracism initiatives, and donated $100,000 to the nonprofit The Steve Fund, which offers mental health services in Black communities.

Late last year it was announced that Beyoncé and the elite workout conglomerate teamed up for a multi-year partnership, theGRIO reported.

Furthering the singer’s ongoing commitment to HBCUs, the launch of the Beyoncé x Peloton collab will also pledge Peloton digital memberships to ten HBCUs, providing access to a full library of fitness classes to students via the Peloton app, which can be used with or without equipment.

“I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way, ” Beyoncé said in a statement. “I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

