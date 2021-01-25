Beyoncé teases new Ivy Park collection, ‘Icy Park’

The third collection from the athleisure brand features Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane, Kaash Paige, and more in the campaign.

Beyoncé revealed the third installment of her famous Ivy Park brand with an icy promo video.

The promo video, set in the wintery mountains, features a handful of various celebrities and Queen Bey herself. Rapper Gucci Mane, model/socialite Hailey Bieber, singer/songwriter Kaash Paige, and models Akesha Murray, Shi Gray, and Kyla Coleman, all extend their profiles to the campaign, according to Womens Wear Daily.

In the initial video uploaded on social media and YouTube, Gucci Mane wore an extended length winter coat that features the Adidas logo in the back and joggers to match. In another shot, the ‘So Icy’ rapper had on a bubble coat and covered his face with his hands, flashing a giant diamond on his ring finger.

Mrs. Bieber sported a matching pink top and biker shorts with all-white sneakers while Beyoncé posed on an Ivy Park branded snowmobile, in an Ivy Park Adidas jogging suit.

WWD reported the collection was made to inspire “creativity, individuality, and imagination” and features different materials and textures, including faux sheepskin and towel terry material.

A new Ivy Park monogram will also be featured on pieces from the drop. There are five new footwear pieces, beginning with an update to the Ivy Park Ultra Boost and extended to the Forum Lo, Forum Mid, and Super Sleek sneakers. The collection will also feature a brand-new Super Sleek Boot.

While the video does not offer an official release date, the past two Ivy Park drops moved quickly from social promo to digital shopping carts. theGrio reported the second drop of the athleisure apparel line, was teased and made way onto celebrity and fan’s most-wanted lists after the first release sold-out immediately.

The re-brand of Ivy Park came at the beginning of 2020 after Beyoncé ended her partnership with the British retailer, Topshop.

“I am excited for you to see the campaign for the first collection of this new partnership. It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power,” Beyoncé said of the instant-sellout.

Staying busy and pushing creative boundaries with Ivy Park is not the only thing the Lemonade singer has maintained during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to theGrio, Beyoncé has led and established several COVID-19 relief efforts for people and small businesses struggling to stay afloat. Most recently, the singer partnered with the NAACP to create and fund pandemic housing grants for those who have fallen behind on rent and mortgage payments.

“The NAACP is committed to helping ensure African Americans maintain their wealth and financial security during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We are partnering with BeyGOOD to provide one hundred grants up to $5,000 each to families who are delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments,” read an official statement.

