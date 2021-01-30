‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ stars Kimmi Scott, Melody Holt talk pandemic production, new episodes and more

The ladies from the hit OWN show sat down with theGrio to break down the new episodes

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is officially back with brand new episodes airing this weekend. The hit OWN reality series that follows three high-powered Black couples in Huntsville, Alabama, has become quite a success for the network.

New episodes begin on Jan. 30, and the show will cover the ups and downs of 2020, including the pandemic and civil unrest in the country this summer.

Melody Holt and Kimberlee “Kimmi” Scott sat down with theGrio to share what they’re looking forward to in the new year, what they hope audiences get from this season, and what it was like shooting the show in 2020.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)

Holt said that she’s in a good space starting the new year. She explained, “After 2020, coming out of that and being here…I feel good, okay?”

Scott agreed, saying 2020 was a “rollercoaster ride” but that she’s grateful her family is “happy and healthy.”

Their 2020, of course, consisted of filming a reality show and baring all for audiences to see. Scott credits the success of Love and Marriage: Huntsville to the great team they have at OWN, saying, “It’s real work from production – Carlos King and his team. We’ve been doing this thing for a while. It’s a lot of hard work!”

The ladies further explained how the production handled the pandemic.

“You know, having to have COVID tests very regularly, having to wear masks,” Holt explained, “even when production came into our homes, we actually had a COVID specialist who was assigned. Like Kimmi said, shout out to production!”

Melody Holt – ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

Scott, a registered nurse, is a frontline worker herself.

“For me, being a nurse and doing the show…it added an extra layer of activity because obviously, I had to work more than I was working before. I was more concerned about my family and friends, and my clientele that I work with are in the elderly population.”

She says her new routine became, “extra cleaning, extra scrubs, and extra face masks.”

The new episodes of the show will highlight the Black Lives Matter movement, with the first episode focusing on a Black business town hall.

“Much of my gratitude for the show is expanding our platform for things that we do on a regular basis anyway, and the town hall is that,” Scott said. “The town hall gets people together that are business successful to share that information with other people that are not. There was a lot of meaningful conversation that needed to be had worldwide, and the town hall was a perfect place to have it.”

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ – Maurice and Kimmi

The ladies also tease there plenty of exciting things to come in the new episodes.

“The show speaks on the rollercoaster of relationships, be it friendship, be it marriage, be it business…,” Scott revealed.

Holt wants viewers to know that the show is very real.

She explained, “When the cameras are here they are catching real life…we are going to live out our lives, it just so happens that cameras are there. If someone had asked me years ago if I ever thought I’d be going through a divorce, my answer would be no. And if someone asked me if I thought it would be playing out on national TV, I would’ve said ‘Hell no!’ But this is what it is right now.”

Both of the ladies promise there are “a lot of big moments” for fans to look forward to. When asked to sum up the new episodes in a few words, Holt cheekily said, “Three blind mice,” hinting at the dynamic shifts in the new season.

Scott had a different answer, simply saying, “Buckle up your seatbelt!”

New episodes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville begin Jan. 30 at 9/8 on OWN.

