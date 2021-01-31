Meghan Markle revised baby Archie’s birth certificate

Markle revised the certificate about a month after Archie’s birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made changes to son Archie‘s birth certificate with Meghan removing her first name and both adding their royal titles.

Markle’s true given name, Rachel, wasn’t widely known until it appeared on Archie’s birth certificate in 2019. Now, the latest copy of the document, obtained by the UK Sun, shows Markle revised the certificate about a month after Archie’s May 6, 2019 birth, completely erasing “Rachel Megan.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tend to their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)

Now she is listed as “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

Prince Harry also made edits to their son’s birth certificate, adding “Prince” to complete his title of “His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.”

The revisions were made days before the Sussexes announced they would sever ties to the charity they shared with Kate Middleton and Prince William, as rumors of a rift between the brothers and their wives continue to swirl, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to return to England in June to attend his grandfather Prince Phillip’s 100th birthday party and the Trooping of the Colour, among other festivities. However, Meghan and Archie are expected to remain at the couple’s home in Los Angeles.

In a surprising move, the couple famously stepped away from daily royal duties last year and moved to the U.S. “We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in an unprecedented statement last year.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns 2 years old in May, is seventh in line to the throne.

