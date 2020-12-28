Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking to extend their royal exit deal: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals in March

Almost a year after their historic departure, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly looking to extend their royal exit deal for another twelve months.

While The Sussexes have spent most of 2020 adjusting to their new life, their big royal exit deal with Buckingham Palace is set to expire on March 31, 2021. With only a few months ahead before the end date, the couple is reportedly hoping for a 12-month extension.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

According to a new report in The Sun, the couple will have to speak to senior royals of the extension, making “friendly video calls to senior royals next month before Harry heads here [U.K.] for face-to-face talks, possibly accompanied by Meghan.” Reportedly, the couple’s highly publicized Netflix and Spotify deals will be looked over extensively by the royals to “ensure they meet ‘the values of Her Majesty’”.

The Sun also reported that the Duke and Duchess are hoping to keep their royal patronages despite their exit & multiple deals overseas. According to the report, royal biographer Andrew Morton has confirmed the couple is hoping to return in April for the Queen’s 95th birthday, for the Duke of Edinburgh’s birthday in June, and for a special unveiling of a statue of the late Princess Diana on July 1. All of this, of course, is dependent on the status of the pandemic and safety guidelines.

Morton told The Sun, “Although they will do some of it by Zoom, Harry wants to meet face to face to tie it all up.”

The couple has yet to respond to the speculation about their future plans.

(Credit: Getty Images)

The Sussexes announced their plans to “step back” as senior members of the royal family in a January Instagram post, and have since relocated to Los Angeles, California.

theGrio reported that Harry and Meghan also recently announced their exclusive partnership with Spotify. The partnership marks the launch of their official production company, Archewell Audio, which aims to “build community through shared experiences and values.”

