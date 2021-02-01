Singer Chloe Bailey tearfully addresses public over critiques of her sexy image

Her version of the 'Buss It' challenge, which went viral, resulted in some real talk from the Chloe x Halle half.

Sisters-singing pair Chloe x Halle created separate Instagram accounts last week, and on her individual account, 22-year-old Chloe Bailey had some singular fun right away, offering up her own version of the ‘Buss It’ challenge, which quickly went viral.

Her video became a trending topic and was followed by several other trending videos and posts that put her maturity and sensuality tastefully on display.

Chloe Bailey poses prettily for cameras at last February’s 51st NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

But not all of Bailey’s fans were excited about her embracing her sensual side. Fans have recently remarked that she is portraying a “good girl gone bad” as a marketing stunt.

“Chloe Bailey is a cornball. The whole ‘good girl gone bad’ remodel that Janet Jackson started is tired,” one Twitter user wrote in a viral post. “There is nothing wrong with being a modest woman. If you can’t garner attention without being a slut then you serve no real purpose in this world.”

the way y’all disrespected chloe bailey enough to have her address her being herself on live is sad, thank god she’s secure with herself and only doing it FOR herself. pic.twitter.com/3dgtws7qvp — christianˣ (@UNGODLYERA) February 1, 2021

Bailey personally addressed the topic in a live Instagram video post Sunday.

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, and even when I posted the video yesterday, I was posting it because I was saging and doing palo santo, and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes,’” said Bailey.

“I didn’t even really notice you all were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one second, two seconds …’” she said, “and I feel like I’ve shown my ass more than I have with that. Like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December, like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so … I don’t know.”

She maintained that she “just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside. And it’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being, quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way or in that light.”

The dynamic Chloe x Halle duo caught the attention of Beyoncé Knowles after posting viral YouTube videos of them singing. They are currently signed to her Parkwood Entertainment.

They both also star in the Freeform show Grown-ish, and the younger sister, Halle Bailey, who’s 20, has been cast as the star of Disney’s live-action version of its 1989 animated fantasy, The Little Mermaid.

