The internet is declaring the Hollywood couple the winners of the popular TikTok craze

Tiffany Haddish and Common put their relationship on full display on Sunday with a hot and steamy take on the latest TikTok craze, the #SilhouetteChallenge.

Haddish posted the sexy video on her TikTok and Instagram pages, which quickly became a trending topic.

The challenge involves a user looking either dressed down or homely only to reemerge as a seductive silhouette under red lights — thanks to the magic of video editing. Most involve individuals, however, many couples have also joined in on the fun.

(Photo: Instagram/@TiffanyHaddish)

Tiffany Haddish decided to also take part in the challenge, posting a video of herself in a red trench coat and wearing a bonnet. Within moments, Haddish’s “silhouette” is revealed as she’s now in what appears to be a bra and panties.

As Tiffany dances slowly and seductively, Common appears from behind (apparently fully clothed) and begins kissing the back of her neck. Haddish then turns around and the Hollywood couple continues to lock lips. Naturally, because Tiffany is a comedian, the video ends with humor as Common takes off the She Ready star’s wig.

The internet is loving Tiffany and Common’s rendition of the #SilhouetteChallenge, so much so that in just an hour it had amassed more than 620,000 views.

“I see my guy had to come in there and get you right. Hell yea bro,” commented Dwyane Wade.

Insecure star Yvonne Orji said: “Ohhhhhh it’s getting Spicyyyyy 👀😂. U BEEN ready.” Activist Tamika Mallory wrote, “This is it!!!!”

The rest of the social media world was also feeling the sultry video. “Tiffany is living,” wrote Twitter user @mvrry_. Interestingly enough, many people expressed not knowing that Common and Tiffany Haddish are a couple.

When did Tiffany Haddish and Common become a couple?? pic.twitter.com/7TQ1Iioe9H — KILLER KUNG-FU WOLF BITCH (@Freexone_) January 31, 2021

While the relationship may be new, both Tiffany and Common have publicly spoken on their romance. The pair appeared to officially confirm the relationship last Spring in a commercial for the dating app, Bumble. And just in case the public might have assumed it was for publicity for the commercial gig, they continued to speak out about their budding love in a series of interviews.

Common and Tiffany Haddish attend Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

In a recent interview with People, Haddish said “This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out…they’re trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing,”

She continued: “What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations…and we do argue, but it’s not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other’s character down. It’s more like grown-ups. And I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out on my name or trying to belittle me.”

