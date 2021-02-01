Uzo Aduba, Morgan Freeman to star in Amazon’s ‘Solos’

The original dramatic anthology series also stars Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.

The star-studded talent list for Amazon Prime Video‘s new series, Solos, includes Uzo Aduba, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and more.

According to a provided release, the aforementioned award-winning actors will be joined by Helen Mirren, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu to complete the leading cast.

The Amazon Studios original dramatic anthology series Solos will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime later this year. David Weil serves as executive producer and showrunner on the new project.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope, and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all,” said Weil in the press release. “I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

The production is described as “a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection.”

According to Amazon Studios, “Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

Image via Amazon Studios

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster are executive producers alongside Weil. According to the release, Taylor-Johnson will be directing two episodes, and Weil will be making his directorial debut.

Pixie Wespiser also serves as a producer, and additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

theGrio reported Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to the long-awaited Coming 2 America, which is also due to the Amazon Prime platform next month.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers, and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. The company took to Instagram to share the vibrant movie poster that “screams royalty.”

The poster features the cast including Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Kiki Layne, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones.

