VH1’s ‘Basketball Wives’ drops new trailer

10 years after its debut, VH1’s Basketball Wives is coming back for a ninth season of laughs, tears, and plenty of drama. A week ahead of its premiere, VH1 has dropped a brand new trailer for the exciting season.

Shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, season 9 of Basketball Wives seems to feature the return of classic cast members and the introduction of some new ladies. Ogom “OG” Chijindu, Jackie Christie, Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O’Neal, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams return to the show in a season that’s all about “clearing the air.”

In this new season, “the wives’ sisterhood is tested like never before as they adjust to the pandemic while balancing life’s ups and downs, unresolved relationships and the fight against social injustices.”

The show will also introduce some new cast members in the mix. Liza Morales is described as “ready to begin a new chapter” after 11 years with her basketball player ex. The new season will also introduce Nia and Noria Dorsey, sisters who are entrepreneurs hailing from Memphis.

In the trailer for the season, it seems the ladies are determined to finally find some peace in their group. Williams explains in the clip, “I will hope as Black women, we can come together and have a good time.” The season will also feature a girl’s trip at a mansion, where it seems all the ladies will bond and continue to hash things out.

As the voiceover in the trailer explains, “The only way for this sisterhood to move forward, is to take one final shot at peace.”

The trailer ends with Christie asking, “Can we move forward?”

Check out the season premiere of Basketball Wives on VH1 on Tuesday, February 9th at 8:00PM ET/PT

