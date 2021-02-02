Capitol officer who fatally shot woman shouldn’t be charged, investigators say

The lieutenant was placed on leave after the incident occurred

Loading the player...

The officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the U.S. Capitol siege will not face criminal charges.

On Monday, law enforcement officials said a preliminary investigation did not find enough evidence to charge the Capitol Police lieutenant. Babbitt was among the mob that stored the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.

Babbitt, 35, was shot for trying to go through a broken window to enter the speaker’s lobby, per The New York Times.

Ashli Babbitt (Credit: MARYLAND MVA/CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Read More: Alleged Capitol rioter requested permission to leave US for Mexico vacation

The lieutenant was placed on leave after the incident occurred.

Babbitt lived in California and was with the Air Force and the Air National Guard for decades. She was also an avid Donald Trump supporter and flew to participate in the protest against the certification of the electoral votes.

“She went bananas over him,” said Tony Mazziott, Babbitt’s grandfather who raised her in regards to Trump, to 10 News.

“We supported her passion, what can I say,” he added. “Didn’t argue with her because you’d never win.”

Melody Black, from Minnesota, becomes emotional as she visits a memorial setup near the U.S. Capitol Building for Ashli Babbitt who was killed in the building after a pro-Trump mob broke in on January 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress finished tallying the Electoral College votes and Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Read More: Rochester mayor suspends officers seen pepper spraying 9-year-old girl

An investigation is still ongoing with the Metropolitan Police Department. A spokesperson for the department said “it would be premature” for them “to make any comment that any conclusion had been reached.” The Justice Department and the Capitol Police said they cannot comment on an active investigation.

As a formality, civil rights prosecutors of the U.S. attorney’s office opened a federal excessive force investigation, a “routine, standard procedure whenever an officer deploys lethal force.”

The name of the officer has not been released and other far right supporters believe it proves they have been wronged.

Why don’t we know who shot and killed the unarmed young lady in the Capitol yet? Doesn’t her death count? Say her name.



Ashli Babbitt. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 7, 2021

“Why don’t we know who shot and killed the unarmed young lady in the Capitol yet?” wrote a Republican congressional candidate from California, Buzz Patterson on Twitter.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

