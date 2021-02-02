Alleged Capitol rioter requested permission to leave US for Mexico vacation

Jenny Cudd's attorneys argue that despite the charges for unlawfully entering the Capitol, she has no prior criminal history

A woman who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking for permission to leave the country and go on vacation.

Jenny Cudd is being charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, after she attended the pro-Donald Trump rally on Jan 6. Her lawyers put in a request that she be allowed to go on vacation to Mexico.

(photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Cudd “planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees for the dates of February 18 through February 21, 2021, in Riviera Maya, Mexico,” per documents filed Monday obtained by Insider.

The documents submitted to the US District Court for the District of Columbia adds, “This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.”

Cudd is described as a small business owner and with a flower shop in Midland, Texas, per The Daily Beast.

The FBI says the woman walked through the Capitol taking photos during the attack.

Her attorneys argue that despite the charges she has no prior criminal history. They added that she has complied with all demands and has already prepaid for the trip.

Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Cudd’s attorney’s claim her counsel for the government and pretrial-services officer did not object her vacation request.

During a Facebook live rant following the Capitol takeover, Cudd posted a video saying:

“We did break down the Nancy Pelosi’s office door” said Cudd allegedly on Facebook. “F**k yes, I am proud of my actions. I f**king charged the Capitol today with patriots today.”

While Cudd is on pretrial release, some of her fellow rioters are still waiting for bail. As previously reported by theGrio, activists have repeatedly pointed out the glaring disparity between how violent white Capitol rioters were treated vs. peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors. But now it’s been reported that a Black participant from the Capitol siege has been denied bail while many of his white allies were set free.

Emanuel Jackson, the black Trump supporter that was spotted at teh Capitol riots on January 6.

According to reports, on Jan. 6, Black Trump supporter Emanuel Jackson from Capitol Heights was caught on surveillance video joining the mob of “patriots” who attacked Capitol police during the siege.

The 20-year-old was seen wielding a metal bat at the Capitol entrance during the insurrection, where five people, including a Capitol police officer, succumbed to fatal wounds.

On Jan. 15, the FBI confirmed they were examining over 140,000 images and videos sent to them by the public.

“To those of you who took part in the violence, here’s something you should know: Every FBI field office in the country is looking for you,” FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono said in a statement.

Jackson is currently facing a number of charges which include “assault on a federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon; knowingly engaging in any acts of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds; and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.”

Jackson, who is reportedly homeless and suffers from mental health issues, was not given bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February.

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma

