The brother of rapper Uzzy Marcus has been arrested after live-streaming himself with the bodies of two dead women.

Raymond Michael Weber, 29, of California, was hauled off to jail after allegedly sharing a video on Instagram of himself holding a gun, with a woman and a teenage girl lying motionless on the floor. A neighbor reportedly called the Vacaville Police Department after witnessing his disturbing antics with the weapon. When officers arrived at the military housing complex during the wee hours of Sunday morning, Weber barricaded himself inside his apartment, per PEOPLE,

The SWAT and negotiations teams were called to the scene and, following an eight-hour standoff, Weber was ultimately taken into custody “after a brief struggle – during which an officer utilized a taser,” according to police.

The women found dead inside the apartment were aged 27 and 15. Their cause of death has not yet been released, but one of two women has been identified by her mother as Weber’s fiancee, 26-year-old Savannah Rae Theberge.

Theberge’s mother, Enyaw Taylor, wrote on Facebook: “My heart is heavy I’m so sad to say I believe one of those girls that were killed is my baby girl Savannah Rae Theberge whose birthday is 2/3.”

Savannah’s friend, Meg Grubbs, set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to bring her body home to Georga for burial.

“Our dear sweet Savannah Rae’s life has been taken from her too soon,” Grubbs wrote. “Her home state, Georgia, where she grew up and all of her family resides at. Her body remains in California, where the horrific incident occurred,” she continued.

Raymond Weber, Savannah Rae Theberge, images via Twitter/GoFundMe

“She had plans to come back home, eventually, but things didn’t go as planned. She wanted to raise money a few years back, but never could come up with enough to travel home with her belongings,” Grubbs added.

Weber faces two counts of murder and is currently being held at the Solano County Jail.

He was previously linked to the 2014 killing of his then-girlfriend, 19-year-old Nicole Duarte — a crime that his then-16-year-old brother Antoine Weber was suspected of having committed.

Antoine reportedly pleaded no contest to the slaying.

