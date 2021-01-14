Rapper YFN Lucci turns himself in on murder charge

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci turned himself in on Wednesday, one day after police announced that he wanted for murder, according to CNN.

Atlanta police announced a $5,000 reward on Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, news outlets reported.

Bennett is facing charges including murder, aggravated assault and participating in a criminal street gang related to a shootout that left one dead and another wounded in southwest Atlanta on Dec. 10.

Police said they found James Adams, 28, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Later that day, 32-year-old Kevin Wright arrived at a fire station with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He survived.

YFN Lucci attends Pandora SXSW 2018 on March 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Pandora)

Authorities determined both shootings were related.

Police said 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and a 17-year-old juvenile also were charged in the shootings and arrested in Miami. The details of Bennett’s alleged involvement weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Bennett has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Lucci is best known for his 2016 song “Key to the Streets” featuring Gwinnett County-based rap group Migos.

