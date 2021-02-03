Byron Allen honored with prestigious ‘Candle’ award from Morehouse College

Allen will be honored for his work in business, arts and entertainment

Morehouse College announced that media mogul and philanthropist Byron Allen, who is also the owner of theGrio, will be one of their prestigious Bennie and Candle honorees.

Allen, the chairman and CEO of the Allen Media Group, will be highlighted with the ‘Candle’ in business, arts, and entertainment during the 33rd annual “A Candle In the Dark Gala” on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Acclaimed actor and humanitarian Chris Tucker will serve as the master of ceremonies.

(Credit: Getty Images)

The long-standing celebration is a premiere event that spotlights leaders in the African American community for their achievements while raising funds for students of the famed HBCU that educates young Black men. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually.

“Morehouse College has a long tradition of celebrating Black excellence and honoring transformative change agents in policy, social justice, commercial, and academic arenas. The 2021 Candle in the Dark honorees including U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Byron Allen, Kenneth Frazier, Darren Walker, Gordon Joyner, and Dr. Robert Gore, exemplify the type of global innovation, leadership, and service Morehouse is dedicated to furthering,” Henry Goodgame, vice president for external relations and alumni engagement at Morehouse College, said in a statement to theGrio.

The honor for Allen comes after the businessman recently added to his empire while making sure that it benefitted others. TheGrio reported last month that Allen purchased KITV4 and made a $100K donation to Feeding America for Hawaii.

The Bennie Award was named after educator and civil rights leader Benjamin E. Mays, who mentored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as his “spiritual father” and was the HBCU’s 6th president and honors Morehouse Graduates. The Candle Award recognizes non-graduates. These dignitaries are recognized for being leaders in the arts, business, entertainment, government, law, and technology.

Media mogul Bryon Allen is one of the 2021 Bennie and Candle honorees (Credit: Morehouse College)

Sen. Raphael Warnock, who graduated Morehouse in 1991, will receive the Bennie trailblazer. He became Georgia’s first Black Senator last month. Gordon Joyner, Class of 1972, is the former executive director of the State of Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity and another recipient of the Bennie. Dr. Robert Gore, a CNN Hero and founder of the Kings Against Violence Initiative, is also receiving the distinction.

Kenneth C. Frazier, President and CEO of Merck and Company, will be honored with the Candle in Law and Innovation. Darren Walker, President and CEO of the Ford Foundation, is being bestowed the ‘Candle’ for his work in education and philanthropy.

Award-Winning CNN anchor Fredricka Whitfield will host a discussion with each honoree on Friday, Feb. 12 called “Reflections of Excellence”.

Those who wish to register to “A Candle In the Dark Gala” and be a part of the event can do so here.

