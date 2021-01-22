Byron Allen buys TV station in Hawaii, donates $100K to Feeding America

The media mogul and philanthropist wants his purchase of a TV station in Hawaii to benefit the community

Loading the player...

Byron Allen has expanded his media ownership and empowered a community in Hawaii at the same time.

Read More: Byron Allen signs April Ryan as White House Correspondent for TheGrio.TV

According to KITV4 Island News, Allen, the head of Allen Media Group, purchased KITV4 and donated $100K to the community. The media mogul, who also owns theGrio, announced the newly acquired station on Wednesday. He shared with the outlet that the island state has always felt familial as he has visited consistently since his childhood, which impacted his decision to make the investment. Allen owns a home in Hawaii and felt it was important to also contribute to the community.

Byron Allen attends Tay Da Prince “Love One Another” music video shoot featuring John Legend at Smashbox Studios on November 20, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“It is important that the news is honest and fair and accurate because we are a public service. We are here to serve the people, and, a part of serving the people to give them vital information that they need,” Allen told the news outlet. “We’re essential. We’re in a pandemic. We have to make sure people have the information to protect themselves and their families. This is about how can we really impact the community, what can we do in the community to make sure it’s a better community because we’re a part of it.”

As theGrio reported, Allen’s plans to dominate media are in motion for 2021. The CEO is looking to invest billions of dollars into TV station groups this year and is ready to complete the work necessary to make his vision a reality.

“We are looking to deploy more than $10 billion on Big Four affiliates this year,” Allen says in a press release obtained by theGrio. “Don’t be surprised if you wake up and find a [owned-and-operated] group being sold.”

The purchase of KITV4 Island News came with Allen’s commitment to also give back. His $100K donation made to Feeding America for Hawaii was a personal donation.

“By way of example, I’m quite concerned by the food insecurity in this state,” he said. “This is something that we as a community together can do to eliminate food insecurity.”

He continued, “We as a station are going to lean in and help the community eliminate food insecurity. It’s a blessing to be in a position to own something like KITV. You want to make sure you do God’s work and help God’s children and lean in and make it better. I’m a firm believer that together we can make it a slice of heaven right here on earth if we all bring our best. That is important and you will see that at KITV we really care about the community.”

According to the report, the station’s previous owners, the Lilly Broadcasting family, have announced their own $100K donation to Feeding America and the Hawaii Food Bank. The Feeding America website notes that in The Aloha State, 159,040 people are struggling with hunger and of them, 55,710 are children.

Read More: Byron Allen urges Black Americans to go beyond voting and donate their dollars

People facing hunger in Hawaii are estimated to need over $91M to combat food insecurities. In total, the organization is the largest hunger-relief charity in the United States. Feeding America operates through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs across the country, and supports programs that prevent food waste and provide education on the problem of hunger.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

