Chris Rock, Gayle King team up for new BET special

'No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle King' features exclusive extended footage from the comedian's latest Netflix special.

BET and CBS News teamed up to create a new, exclusive special with comedian Chris Rock titled No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle King.

According to the press release, the program is set to premiere on Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her networks. The footage is curated from extended excerpts of Rock’s recent sit-down interview with the CBS This Morning host at his home, and additional clips from his latest Netflix special Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut.

Chris Rock and Gayle King (Getty Images)

As theGrio reported, when the interview first aired, Rock shared with King the moment he learned he had a talent for comedy.

“I knew early on, when I was a kid and we were outside arguin’ about somethin’, and I was bein’ really passionate, and everybody starts laughin’, I’m like, “What’s goin’ on?” And now, you know, as I got older I learned how to harness it and do it when I want to,” Rock said.

He also opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, and their two daughters, Lola,18, and Zahra, 16.

On No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle King Rock also discussed his role as Loy Cannon in the FX series Fargo which he says he didn’t “have the gravitas” to deliver earlier in his career.

He adds his input on President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump, racism in America and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well.

“Chris Rock makes you laugh, and more importantly, gets you thinking,” BET said of the special. “It’s that combination that makes him one of the most acclaimed comedians of all-time. His humor and honesty is on full display in the BET special. It’s a side of Rock that viewers haven’t seen before, and one they won’t soon forget.”

Check out a clip from his recent comedy show below:

