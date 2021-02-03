Lamar Odom to fight Aaron Carter in celebrity boxing match

The former NBA star and the pop star have agreed to square up in June in Atlantic City

Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter will meet in the boxing ring.

The former NBA star and the former Disney star and recording artist have agreed to battle it out in the ring in June. Both men have already started training.

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, no doubt,” Damon Feldman, the head of Celebrity Boxing told TMZ.

The odd couple will go toe to toe in a three-ound exhibition at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12.

Odom is 41 and stands at 6’10, while Carter is 33 and 6’1. But Carter said he “grew up street fighting,” so don’t count him out.

Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter will compete in a celebrity boxing match. (Getty Images)

Carter, the brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, had four hit albums of his own while appearing on Disney and Nickelodeon.

Both stars have struggled with substance abuse. Odom almost died in 2015 from an overdose while Carter has been open about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction.

As reported by theGrio, Odom may have a docuseries on the way this year.

According to the report, the former Laker teamed up with producer Jojo Ryder to do it.

“His highs and lows are almost unbelievable and a big part of who Lamar Odom is. There is probably not another person like Lamar,” Ryder told The Hollywood Reporter. “His story will definitely be one that will be talked about for a long time to come.”

The docuseries will includes the details of his rise to NBA glory and his tumultuous personal life.

Liza Morales, the mother of Odom’s three children, will also sit down for the doc which will reportedly dive into the details about Odom’s marriage to Kardashian as well as his years-long battle with addiction.

Odom is reportedly shopping the project to potential buyers for a 2021 release.

Additional reporting by Cortney Wills

